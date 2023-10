The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 26, 2023:

Dowden, Steven Dale – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Meyer, Chris Anthony – Hold for Brazoria County

Platt, Heaven Leigh – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Driving While License Invalid and Speeding

