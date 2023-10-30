Dayton ISD inducts new members into Sports Hall of Fame

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Dayton High School Performing Arts Center echoed with applause and cheers as the newest members were inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame. Character and athleticism stood as the paramount factors leading these accomplished individuals to their deserving places of honor.
According to Larry Wadzeck, board member for the Sports Hall of Fame, two prime criteria stand central to the selection process – prowess in their sports and their character, revealed when the public eye is not trained on them.
This year’s inductees fit the bill “big time,” Wadzeck asserted. He expressed the idea behind the Sports Hall of Fame is to encourage future and current athletes, while also commending the trailblazing athletes who have come before.
“They are shining role models for our future and present athletes,” Wadzeck said of those honored in the Sports Hall of Fame.
Each inductee received a copy of a plaque that is on the wall at the museum and a medallion. This year’s inductees are pictured below: