Dayton ISD inducts new members into Sports Hall of Fame

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Dayton High School Performing Arts Center echoed with applause and cheers as the newest members were inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame. Character and athleticism stood as the paramount factors leading these accomplished individuals to their deserving places of honor.

According to Larry Wadzeck, board member for the Sports Hall of Fame, two prime criteria stand central to the selection process – prowess in their sports and their character, revealed when the public eye is not trained on them.

This year’s inductees fit the bill “big time,” Wadzeck asserted. He expressed the idea behind the Sports Hall of Fame is to encourage future and current athletes, while also commending the trailblazing athletes who have come before.

“They are shining role models for our future and present athletes,” Wadzeck said of those honored in the Sports Hall of Fame.

Each inductee received a copy of a plaque that is on the wall at the museum and a medallion. This year’s inductees are pictured below:

Dylan Bethea is inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday. He is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks. Juan Carranco is inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 28. He is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks. Roxie Etheridge (center) is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks. John Gable (center) is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks.

George Gorman (center) is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks. Beth Harris (center) is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks. Eric King (center) is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks. Frosty Pruitt (center) is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks. Dr. Jordan Rogers (center) is pictured with Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Jessica Johnson and Suzanne Hicks. Floyd Scott is inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame. His award was accepted by Carolyn Land. She is pictured with Dr. Jessica Johnson, DISD superintendent, and Suzanne Hicks. The Dayton High School Varsity Volleyball Team from 1995 was inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame. The team was the Bi-District Champion in 1995.

