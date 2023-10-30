Dayton ISD inducts new members into Sports Hall of Fame

The Dayton ISD Hall of Fame inductees are pictured moments after the conclusion of the induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 28. Left to right (back row): Dylan Bethea, Juan Carranco, Roxie Etheridge, John Gable, George Gorman, Beth Harris, Eric King, Frosty Pruitt, Dr. Jordan Rogers and Carolyn Land (on behalf of Floyd Scott); left to right (front row) are Kim Reno, Kelly Sears, Heather Brown, Shanitria Davis, Coach Liz Ellisor Harris, Jolee Kennard, Shannon Nail and Tonya Espinoza.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Dayton High School Performing Arts Center echoed with applause and cheers as the newest members were inducted into the Dayton ISD Sports Hall of Fame. Character and athleticism stood as the paramount factors leading these accomplished individuals to their deserving places of honor.

According to Larry Wadzeck, board member for the Sports Hall of Fame, two prime criteria stand central to the selection process – prowess in their sports and their character, revealed when the public eye is not trained on them.

This year’s inductees fit the bill “big time,” Wadzeck asserted. He expressed the idea behind the Sports Hall of Fame is to encourage future and current athletes, while also commending the trailblazing athletes who have come before.

“They are shining role models for our future and present athletes,” Wadzeck said of those honored in the Sports Hall of Fame.

Each inductee received a copy of a plaque that is on the wall at the museum and a medallion. This year’s inductees are pictured below:

