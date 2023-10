The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 27, 2023:

Buitrago, Susely – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fairchild, Philip – Abuse of Official Capacity

Jenkins, Beau Michael – Aggravated Assault

McCrary, Amanda Renae – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Ortiz, ChristinaAllena Rachelle – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Buitrago, Susely Fairchild, Philip Jenkins, Beau Michael McCrary, Amanda Renae Ortiz, ChristinaAllena Rachelle

Share this: Twitter

Facebook