The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 28, 2023:

Delgado, Lauro, Jr – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Holt, Terrence DeWayne – Assault Public Servant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction, Parole Hold

Oncale, Johnathen – Violation Bond/Protective Order, Criminal Mischief

Ramirez, Steven Anthony – Public Intoxication

