Halloween safety tips offered by local PDs; trick-or-treating events Monday and Tuesday

Trick-or-treaters will be out enjoying Halloween Tuesday night, Oct. 31, and some local law enforcement agencies have offered tips to parents to keep their kiddos safe.

“Halloween is one of the most exciting days of the year for children. Trick-or-treaters should always have adult supervision, even if they are traveling in a group of friends. The group should always practice staying close together and not leaving others behind to help ensure a safe night of fun,” said Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

He suggests planning a route through familiar neighborhoods that have well-lit streets.

“Take a moment to instruct your children before going out into the community about the potential dangers. We cannot stress enough the fact that parents should accompany children on their rounds, or someone the parents trust should go with the children. Parents and guardians should ensure that the only scary experiences children have are those associated with the spirit of Halloween,” Broussard said.

Motorists should also be even more mindful during Halloween.

“Drivers should remain alert for trick-or-treaters. Drive slow in areas where trick-or-treaters are more likely to be found. Watch for pedestrians entering the roadway from between parked cars or from behind plants and trees,” said Lt. Mike Parrish with Liberty Police Department.

Here are combined tips from Liberty and Cleveland police departments:

Be sure to look in all directions before crossing the street.

Don’t wear masks, or other face coverings that impair your vision. Wigs should be fireproof and should also not restrict vision.

Never use realistic replica firearms as part of your costume. Swords or knives should be constructed from pliable materials.

Children should wear comfortable costumes and shoes that fit properly. This will help to avoid falls.

No matter what kids think about it, follow your children around.

Parents should know what route their children will be taking.

Children should walk, not run, while making their trick-or-treat rounds.

Stay on sidewalks, if available, not the streets, and avoid backyards, shortcuts, and alleys.

Pets should be moved inside on Halloween night.

While many want to join in on the festivities, it’s always best not to leave your home completely unattended on Halloween night.

At least one responsible adult should escort children while trick-or-treating.

Make sure all children stay with their group.

Adult chaperones or escorts should carry flashlights.

Designate a specific time for your children to return home or meet in a pre-determined location.

Make sure your children understand that they should never accept rides from strangers, and they should also never enter the homes of strangers.

Don’t allow children to consume treats until they’ve been properly inspected.

Don’t allow children to go out on Halloween night alone.

Preferably, children should be taken trick-or-treating in the daylight hours; however, if they’re taken after dark, ensure they’re visible with reflective clothing or strips of reflective tape and glow sticks.

Children should not approach vehicles while trick-or-treating.

Carry a flashlight or beacon light.

Do not accept anything other than a treat from homes visited.

Halloween events, hosted by cities, churches and organizations, may be a safer option than traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. Over the next two nights, Oct. 30-31, big events are set in the cities of Dayton, Hardin, Daisetta and Cleveland. Here are details for each event:

Cleveland

Treat Street will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of the Cleveland Civic Center on Peach Ave., Cleveland. Parking will be available at Stancil Park. Dozens of local businesses and organizations will host booths where children can pick up candy and other goodies, enough to fill their entire bucket. There will also be contests and prizes awarded for Best Costumes and Best Booth decorations. A Thriller dance-off competition for a $50 gift card provided by Bluebonnet News will also take place. If you are interested in hosting a booth, contact Ashleigh Broussard at 281-592-2395.

Daisetta

Trunk or Treat returns to Daisetta on Oct. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Daisetta City Pavilion next to Daisetta City Hall. There will be music, games and family fun. To participate as a booth, contact Cindy at City Hall by calling 936-336-6120 or send a message on Facebook @City of Daisetta-News and Events.

Dayton

A community-wide Trunk or Treat will be hosted by Journey Fellowship Church at the Dayton Community Center on Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event promises candy, games and more. No scary costumes allowed.

Hardin

The 7th Annual Trunk or Treat hosted by Hardin High School Student Council will take place Monday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hardin Elementary School, 11285 N. Hwy. 146, Hardin. This is a free, fun family event where kids can pick up treats and enjoy face painting, petting zoo, inflatables, games, train rides and more. Children under 11 should come dressed in costume. You can also pick up dinner from one of the local food trucks that will be on scene.

Liberty

The National Art Honor Society for Liberty High School is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the LHS student parking lot. Bring your kids and family for an evening of treats, games and costumes.

