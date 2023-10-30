83-year-old accused of shooting stepson in Dayton

A shooting around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, in Dayton, resulted in charges being filed against the stepfather of the shooting victim, authorities say.

Willard Manuel, 83, and his stepson, Rodolfo Perales, 53, both of Dayton, were embroiled in a verbal argument that ended with Manuel reportedly pulling out a handgun and shooting Perales once in the abdomen.

Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, said that a home health nurse who was at the residence at the time was able to administer first aid to the victim until EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was airlifted to HCA Kingwood Hospital where he has since undergone surgery and is in stable condition, Meyers said.

Immediately after the shooting, Manuel was taken into custody and booked into the Liberty County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

Willard is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to Meyers, Manuel is on a walker and oxygen, but it is believed that the home health nurse who was on the scene was there for Manuel’s wife.

The shooting is still under investigation. Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting at this time.

