Fall book bash hailed a success

The staff and friends of Liberty Municipal Library would like to thank all those who came to the Fall Book Sale and participated in the Great Pumpkin Bash.

“We had a wonderful turnout and were happy to bring these events to our community. The library would also like to thank First Liberty Bank for the use of their snowcone trailer for use at our Pumpkin Bash,” said April Ursprung.

The library’s next book sale will be during Jubilee next spring. If you missed the book sale and would like to see to the sale collection, please call the library about scheduling an appointment.

For more information, please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901.

The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Street in Liberty. Regular library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

