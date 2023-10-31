Margaret Lee Roper, 74, a beloved resident of Humble, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2023. Born on January 12, 1949, in Houston, Texas, Margaret was the cherished daughter of Otha Nettles and Viola Scheffer Nettles. She was a proud graduate of Smiley High School in 1967 and spent her life dedicated to her family, career, and the simple joys that brought warmth to her heart.

Margaret’s professional journey was defined by her unwavering commitment to customer service in the logistics industry. From the moment she graduated high school, she diligently worked until her recent retirement, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and hard work.

Margaret’s true passion in life was her family, especially her grandchildren, Richard and Cassidy. She found immense joy in creating special memories with them. Margaret’s bond with her grandchildren was particularly precious; they lovingly referred to her as our “precious Mimi.” She cherished spending quality time with Cassidy, indulging in power shopping adventures and lunches at their favorite restaurants. She instilled in Richard a love for breakfast and coffee which they shared often and no one else understood.

In the kitchen, Margaret was a culinary artist, renowned for her delectable pea salad and chocolate cakes, which became family favorites. She generously shared her love for food, creating unforgettable moments around the dining table. Margaret’s kind heart extended to her brother-in-law, for whom she lovingly prepared these specialties.

Margaret’s life was illuminated by her late husband Richard, who she considered the light of her life. Together, they shared a deep love and companionship that remained unbreakable even in his absence. Her love for Richard was mirrored in the fond memories they created together.

Despite her seemingly shy demeanor, Margaret was the life of the party among her close circle of friends and family. She had a contagious laughter that echoed in the hearts of those who knew her. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, finding immense delight in watching the Food Network and showcasing her exceptional dancing skills.

Margaret was not just a dreamer but also a hopeful soul. She pursued her dream of winning the lottery with unwavering determination, sending her children each week to try their luck, all for the dream of a life where her loved ones wouldn’t have to worry about work anymore.

Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Roper, her parents, Otha and Viola Nettles, her daughter, Kelli Roper, her sister Laverne Marcellini, and her brother John Nettles. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jana Graves, and her husband Mike, her adoring grandchildren, Richard Graves and Cassidy Graves, her caring sisters-in-law, Linda Marsh and husband Charlie, Marie Nettles, as well as her special friends, Debbie Hoelscher, Phyllis Ubernosky, and Linda Graves. Margaret also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends who will carry her memory in their hearts.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Houssam Oueini and Dr. Atif Qureshi for their exceptional care and compassion during Margaret’s time of need.

A visitation to celebrate Margaret’s life will be held on Thursday, November 2, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. A graveside service will take place on November 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas.

Margaret Lee Roper will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her, but her laughter, kindness, and love will forever echo in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

