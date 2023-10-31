It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clara Mae Farrar Parker, a devoted Christian woman who touched the lives of many. She departed from this earthly realm on October 27, 2023 in her home that her and her husband built in Coldspring, Texas.

Clara Mae was born on April 2, 1932 in San Benito, Texas to her parents Helen and Carl Farrar and spent her life dedicated to her faith and family. She was a shining example of Christian values and unwavering love, offering kindness and support to all who crossed her path.

Clara Mae was a loving wife to John Barnett Parker who preceded her in death in 2002. She was a devoted mother to both Dona Jean Parker who preceded her in death in 2017, and Gerald Ray Parker. She was an irreplaceable and precious granny to Jenny Marie, Colton Ray. Kaci Maylin, Kaylin Renee and great grandchildren Kaylah, Sydney and Brantley. And beloved sister to William “Bill” Mulkey.

Clara Mae leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and service. She will be remembered for her laughter and jokes, her amazing cooking, beautiful sewing, and expert fishing. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 9am-11am. Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Coldspring at 11am with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we find solace in the knowledge that Clara Mae now rests in the loving embrace of her Savior. May her memory be a blessing to us all.

