Jose Ramon Vasquez, Sr., 75, of Baytown, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, October 27, 2023, at his residence. He was born on April 19, 1948, in Juarez, Mexico, to the late Bertha Vasquez. Jose was a faithful member of Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in Baytown. He was happily retired after making his career as a contractor in the construction field.

Jose pursued many interests, some of which included working in the yard, listening to music and spending time with his precious family. He was extremely talented and could create a masterpiece within minutes out of resin and picture frames. Jose was very compassionate and giving. He would go to great lengths to make sure others had what they needed, even if that meant he went without. No matter where he went, he never met a stranger, and could easily strike up a conversation with others. Jose had a wonderful sense of humor, with an infectious laugh. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved him.

Jose was preceded in death by his mother; his son Sergio Vasquez; and his brother Carlos Vasquez. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his children Jose Vasquez, Jr., and wife Elizabeth of Baytown, Cesar Vasquez of Baytown, Uriel Vasquez of El Paso, Adriana Rosas and husband Isai of Baytown, Valeria Vasquez of Baytown, Brenda Sosa of Denver, Colorado, Mayari Vasquez of Baytown, and Rosa Isela Garcia of El Paso; his brothers Rafael Vasquez Martinez of San Antonio, and Ruben Vasquez of Juarez; his sisters Cecelia Vasquez of El Paso, Leticia Vasquez of Tennessee; the mother of his children Mercedes Sosa Manriquez of Baytown; his numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jose Vasquez, Jr., Uriel Vasquez, Cesar Vasquez, Omar Vasquez, Fernando Torres, and Rafael Vasquez.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Hassen Arana officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park.

