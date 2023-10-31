Jones Public Library brings Halloween fun to kids

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Jones Public Library in Dayton hosted its annual Halloween story time on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and it was a monstrous success! Forty children and 36 parents participated in story time and trick or treating the building. Special thanks to the Chamber of Commerce, the Community Center Staff, and The Senior Center for participating in this event! The image shows a group picture of all the littles in their costumes along with Library Programming Coordinator Ms. Sidnie.
