Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare breaks grounds on new facility in Cleveland

Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Oct. 27, for its new Cleveland service facility to be located at 402 Liberty St. in Cleveland.

The new two-story, 36,000-square-foot facility will house Intellectual and Developmental Disability day programming, outpatient adult mental health and substance use disorder services, and outpatient child and youth mental health and substance use disorder services.

The new facility is expected to be complete by December of 2024 and at that time the current service facility, which is located at 2004 Truman St. in Cleveland, will be sold. The general contractor for the project is JLA Construction, Houston, Texas.

Artist rendering of the new building

“We are very excited about this opportunity to construct a facility which will allow us to meet more of the behavioral health needs in North Liberty County,” said Evan Roberson, executive director of Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have seen a rapidly growing demand for all of our services and it was important to the Board of Trustees that we increase our ability to respond to these needs in the Cleveland area.”

Board trustees for the organization are Patti Atkins, Liberty County, Chair; Gail Page, Liberty County, Vice-Chair; Jacob Paschal, Walker County, Secretary; Honorable Tracy Sorensen, Walker County, Trustee; Sharon Walker, Montgomery County, Trustee; Morris Johnson, Walker County, Trustee; Richard Duren, Montgomery County, Trustee; Tim Cannon, Montgomery County, Trustee; Carl Williamson, Liberty County, Trustee. Ex-Officio members of the Board include Rand Henderson, Sheriff, Montgomery County; Bobby Rader, Sheriff, Liberty County; Chief Deputy Don Neyland, LCSO; and Lieutenant Keith DeHart, WCSO.

Founded in 1983, Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare is one of 39 Community Centers in Texas which provide services to persons with mental illnesses and intellectual/developmental disabilities to all of the 254 counties in the state.

Tri-County is a unit of local government sponsored by the Commissioners’ Courts of Liberty, Montgomery and Walker Counties and is funded primarily through contracts with the Health and Human Services Commission, billing for insurance for services, and grants. Tri-County provided services to just over 20,000 persons with mental illness, intellectual disability and/or substance use disorders in Fiscal Year 2022.

For more information visit http://www.tcbhc.org or call 800-550-8408.

