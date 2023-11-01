Jerry Paul Donnan, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, entered into rest on Monday, October 30, 2023 at the age of 65. He was born on September 10, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio to Ellsworth Mason Donnan and Beverly Jean Hanchez Donnan.

Jerry enjoyed his career as a mechanic, He liked to spend his free time riding his motorcycle and always loved a good meal. Jerry had such a love for his beloved pups, Snoopy and Ellie, were waiting for him at the pearly gates and the pups who will miss him, Sammy, Shadow, Snowball, Spike, and Ozzy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth and Beverly Donnan; his first wife, Charlotte Iio Donnan; and brother, Bill Donnan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Donnan; children, Anthony Paul Donnan, Christina Marie Donnan her wife Keely Howard, Patrick Wayne Billnoski his wife Tammy and Lorna Ann York her husband Adam; brothers, Robert Donnan and David Donnan; sister, Lisa Donnan; grandchildren, Victoria Rico her husband Ivan, Sarah Hailey Shepherd her husband Blayne and Derek Michael Gusman; two nephews; one niece; one great niece; and a host of loving family and friends. Memorial services are pending at this time.

Arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry Paul Donnan, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

