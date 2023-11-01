Anna Lois (Ann) Franklin Pribble, age 87, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on October 28, 2023. She passed peacefully in her home overlooking the lake just as promised by her loving family. Ann was born in Nacogdoches, Texas, and graduated from Jefferson Davis High School.

Ann was preceded in death by Electra (Pat) and Euthel Franklin, her beloved husband George (Bill) Pribble, her brother William (Billy) Franklin and her sister Mildred Pate. She is survived by her 2 daughters Andra Brown (husband Bland) and Shellene Howell (husband Daniel) along with 3 step-sons: Dennis, Doug and David Pribble. Ann has eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Ann was of French heritage and proud of it. As a matter of fact, her legacy continues as her recipes are the foundation of Bubba T’s Cajun Kitchen. Her hair was always quaffed, her nails polished and lipstick was perfect; her greatest joys in life were fishing, gardening, interior design, floral arranging and dancing. Ann put herself through college as a ballroom dance instructor and became owner of AndraAnn’s Flower & Gift shop. She was a woman of great strength, honor and determination to live and love life to its fullest. Ann was sassy, sweet, vivacious, glamorous and yet down to earth and would go out of her way to help others.

A visitation for Ann will be held Friday, November 4, 2023 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. The funeral service will follow from 3:00 to 3:45 and a committal service will be immediately after at Ryan Cemetery off Texas 321 in Cleveland, Texas (13.9 miles north of Dayton).

