Richard “R.W.” Watt Fregia, 80, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Kingwood Hospital. R.W. was born on October 31, 1942, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Clint Fregia and Bernice Junkins Fregia.

Richard “R.W.” Watt Fregia was a long-time resident of Liberty County. Born and raised in the Fregia Settlement. His pride and joy were his grandkids and he loved being a social butterfly. R.W. was a welder for the beginning of his career and then became a heavy equipment crane operator until he retired in his 70’s. He helped with numerous benefits where he fried a lot of fish and bought a lot of pineapple upside down cakes. R.W. loved his cows and bailing hay with one of his closest friends, Jimmy VanDorn. He was a critique of food as if he were a classically trained chef. If he called, you a name other than your given name…you were one of his favorites. In his younger years he was rough around the edges but made up for it in his older age. You never left his presence without a kiss and an “I love you.”

R.W. is preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Bernice Fregia; daughter, Annette Fregia; brothers, Maurice Fregia, Ealson Fregia, Vernon Fregia, and Clifton Fregia; sisters, Alma Vogel and Mary Fregia.

He is survived by his daughters Marvie Curry and husband Phillip of Liberty, Texas, and Cori Patino and husband Jason of Rosharon, Texas; son, James Fregia and wife Melissa of Liberty, Texas; brothers, Franklin Fregia and wife Elaine of Danberry, Texas; sisters, Norma Fregia of Liberty, Texas; grandchildren, Kyle Cunningham, Brayden Patino, Reagan Patino, Jimmie Curry, James Michael Fregia and Krystal Mobley; great-grandchildren, Brayden Ross, Bryland Ross, Tylor Ross, Carol Joe Roberts, Karlie Ross and Khrislyn Mobley and numerous nieces, nephews and host of family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at 12:00 pm on November 1, 2023, at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel in Batson, Texas with Jim Vandorn officiating. Interment to follow at Velia Fregia Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

Honoring R.W. as pallbearers are Kyle Cunningham, Brayden Patino, James Michael Fregia, Jimmie Curry, Phillip Curry and Jason Patino. Honorary pallbearers are Brayden Ross, Tylor Ross, Bryland Ross and Carol Joe Roberts.

