It is with great sadness to announce the death of Corine Lawson on October 27, 2023, in Beaumont surrounded by her husband, son and daughter-in-law. She has lived in Beaumont 51 years. She was born in Batson, Texas and grew up in Hull and Daisetta. She graduated from Hull Daisetta High School in 1956.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest Daniel and Edith Barnes Daniel, sisters Katherine Joy, Melba and her twin Lorine Kiber.

She is survived by her husband Lynwood Lawson, Sr. of 57 years, her son Lynwood Lawson, Jr. and his wife Melissa, her beloved sisters Billie Hughes, Ernestine Barr and her husband Eddie, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a devout member of West End Baptist Church in Beaumont where she loved to volunteer her time. She worked at Liberty Pharmacy, Walgreen’s Pharmacy and several day care centers. After retiring she traveled many states with her husband.

She was an avid Tiffany lamp collector and loved to shop at estate sales. She also loved taking long drives with her husband and family.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

