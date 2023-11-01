Jessie Allen Dulaney, Jr., of Splendora, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2023, at the age of 68. Jessie was born on June 21, 1955, in Waco, Texas, to parents Jessie Allen Dulaney, Sr. and Arvie Lafayette Hobbs.

Jessie is a Navy veteran and served his country proudly. He is preceded in death by his father, Jessie Dulaney, Sr. and wife, Patricia Dulaney. Jessie is survived by his mother, Arvie L. Dulaney; sister, Arvie Lee Dulaney; uncle, Oliver and wife Carol and kids; aunts, Beatrice and kids, Charlotte and kids; along with numerous other relatives and friends. He will be missed by everyone who loved him.

Services for Jessie are pending at this time.

