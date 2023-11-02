Monique Anastasia Salazar went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the age of 43. She was born on May 12, 1980, to Thomas McDowdell and Jacqueline Salazar in Sacramento, CA. Monique was a loving mother, daughter and sister and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jacqueline Salazar and her brother, Steven Leander. Those left to cherish these precious memories are her father, Thomas McDowdell; her wonderful children, Cameryn Nappi and Clairissa Allen; her brother, Christoph James; and a host of loving family and treasured friends.

Mo was a kindhearted individual who touched the lives of many with her creativity and compassion. Mo had a vibrant personality and a wide range of interests. She had a deep love for cats, and dogs. Mo also had a passion for thrifting, finding beauty in unique and vintage items. She enjoyed fishing and gardening, finding happiness in nature.

“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

‭‭Revelation‬ ‭21‬:‭4‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

