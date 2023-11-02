Wilson Joseph Semien, 80, of Ames, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 8, 1943, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Felecia Semien. He graduated from West Liberty High School, in Liberty, Texas, class of 1962. Wilson was a dedicated member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Ames. He took pride in his community and serving others in prayer. Wilson proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Wilson pursued many interests some of which included his passion for running, visiting the sick and elderly, being outdoors, and boasting about the Pittsburgh Steelers and LeBron James. He enjoyed working on cars, riding motorcycles, and working in his pasture. He was a patient, loving and self-less man, always putting others first. Wilson could easily light up a room with his infectious personality.

Wilson was preceded in death by his parents Felecia and Earnest Antoine; his son Patrick Lynn Semien; his grandson Michael Semien, Jr.; his brothers Anthony Semien, Sr. and Peter Antoine; his sister-in-law Beatrice Semien. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his wife Edna Lee Semien of Ames; his children Wilson Prater of Dayton, Michael Semien, Sr. (Kelly) of Dayton, Yolanda Senegal of Ames, Warren Fitzgerald Senegal of Austin, Kimberly Anne Semien of Houston, and Kelly Semien of Angleton; his grandchildren Jailyn Semien of Ames, Tyler Semien of Ames, Regan Semien of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, Lexcee Semien of Baytown, Opal Grace Jordan of Angleton and Jerrica Mitchell of Houston; his siblings Wilda Hughes of Rockford, Illinois, Aubrey Semien, Sr. (Clara) of Raywood, Audrey Antoine of Dayton; nine great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 9 am, on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in the sanctuary of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 101 Donatto Drive, Ames, Texas 77575. A mass of Christian burial will immediately follow at 11 am, at the church. A graveside service and committal will follow in Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Cemetery, 201 Cemetery Road, Ames, Texas, 77575.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

