Liberty Fire Department to visit Liberty Municipal Library on Wednesday

The Liberty Fire Department will visit with the Story Time children and parents at the Liberty Municipal Library on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m.  As a special treat, the children will get to climb into a real fire truck for a close-up look.

There is no charge to attend children’s programs and library cards are free to Texas residents with a valid Texas driver’s license.

For more information, please call the Liberty Municipal Library at 936-336-8901.

Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  The library is located inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center at 1710 Sam Houston in Liberty, Texas. 

