Liberty Library memorials for November 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-
  • In memory of Albert Delaney, given by Beverly Davis: Differ We Must, Founding Partisans
  • In memory of Albert Delaney, given by Carl & Laura Pickett: To Rescue the Constitution
  • In memory of Albert Delaney, given by Ed & Sandy Pickett: Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine, The Savage Storm: The Battle for Italy 1943
  • In memory of Rebecca Carr, given by Carl & Laura Pickett: Annette Feels Free, DK Super Readers Level Ponies and Horses, Elanor Roosevelt: Her Path to Kindness, The Little Book of Joy
  • In memory of Larry Etheridge, given by Carl & Laura Pickett: Comedy Book: How Comedy Conquered Culture and the Magic that Makes it Work
  • In memory of Anna Marie Kalbitz, given by Sally Taylor: Nana and Me: Special Poems Just for Us
  • In memory of Mark Kelly, given by Becki Allen White & Family: Good Awkward
  • In memory of Amy Philips, given by Carl & Laura Pickett: 20,000 Steps Around the World
  • In memory of Judy Sherman, given by Carl & Laura Pickett: The Career Arts: Making the Most of College, Credentials, and Connections
  • In memory of Laverne Turner, given by Tommy, Becki & Kyle White: Beautiful Bread, 100 Morning Treats
