Liberty County Pct. 6 celebrates accomplishments

The Liberty County Pct. 6 Constable’s Office is celebrating not one, but two, big accomplishments. Deputy Courtney Lee made history and graduated from the TEEX Police Motorcycle School.

According to the Constable’s Office, Deputy Lee is one of only 1 percent of law enforcement to be certified in police motorcycle operation.

A total of 80 hours were completed in order to obtain the certificate.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Deputy Lee for successfully graduating from the demanding TEEX Police Motorcycle School. Operating as a professionally trained motorcycle officer is no mere feat; it requires a unique set of skills, precision, and a heightened level of situational awareness. The challenges faced in this role underscore the crucial need for specialized training, as motorcycle officers often navigate complex traffic scenarios and emergency situations with precision,” said Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness.

Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Courtney Lee

Lee’s accomplishment is not the only one being celebrated. Constable Harkness also recently graduated from the Constable Leadership College at Sam Houston State University.

The Leadership College equips officers with the knowledge and strategic acumen necessary to navigate complex legal, ethical, and community-related challenges.

“Equally paramount is my own graduation from the Texas Constables Leadership College at Sam Houston State University. In the ever-evolving landscape of modern-day society, law enforcement leadership skills are indispensable. As leaders, we bear the responsibility of not only enforcing the law but also fostering trust and understanding within our communities,” said Harkness.

According to Harkness, Liberty County taxpayers did not pay for any of the training. Instead Pct. 6 used funds from a contract with Texas State University for the enforcement of underage tobacco sales in Liberty County to pay for Lee‘s class, and Harkness’ class was provided free through the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

“In the rapidly growing precinct of Pct. 6, the commitment to professional development and continuous education within the Constable’s Office remains unwavering. We understand that a well-trained and proficient force is better equipped to address the diverse and dynamic challenges our community faces. By investing in both specialized skills, as demonstrated by Deputy Lee’s motorcycle training, and leadership development, we strive to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, contributing to a stronger and more resilient precinct,” said Harkness.

Harkness went on to say that each Pct. 6 deputy constable gets more than 100 hours of continuing education yearly compared to the state minimum of 20 hours.

Harkness believes training for Pct. 6 deputy constables is of paramount importance, with a high emphasis on enhancing public safety through updated knowledge and skills, and that leadership development ensures effective command, while a deep understanding of civil processes fosters community trust and legal adherence.

