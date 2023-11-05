Damon Lee Baldwin, 59, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Liberty, Texas. He was born on February 29, 1964, in Pasadena, Texas, to the late Pauline Adelia Caron and Charles Lee Baldwin, Jr.

Damon graduated from Charles Milby High School, in Houston, with the class of 1982. He attended San Jacinto College and studied at the University of Houston, where he played baseball before the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him. Damon played on their minor league team, the Salt Lake Trappers. He worked as a ramp agent at Hobby Airport with Southwest Airlines for over thirty years.

Damon was a goofy, caring, emotional, unique, and genuine man. He was always sincere and a peacemaker to many. Damon pursued many interests, including watching the Astros, riding his ATV or the tractor, chopping wood with his chainsaw, feeding his deer, and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed hanging out with family and friends, especially his grandchildren, whether at home or at the beach, cooking out, making fires, drinking Tequila, and his favorite Keystone Light. Damon enjoyed playing games like Backgammon, dice games, and Dominos but he never missed making a good dollar bet with anyone over anything. He absolutely adored his family and his beloved puppy dog, German Shepherd, Duke who he spoiled rotten. Damon was very patriotic and was a big Donald Trump fan. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Damon was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Byron Baldwin; and his beloved fur-baby Duke. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of twenty years, Alicia Hunter Baldwin of Friendswood; his children Megan Baldwin and fiancé Kasra of Clear Lake, Kasey Baldwin of Nassau Bay, Lauren Baldwin of Houston, Kyle Comer and wife Bonnie of Huntsville, and Ashley Comer of Friendswood; his grandchildren Ayden and Addilynn Comer; his siblings Karen Riley and husband Larry of Deer Park, and Robin Baldwin of Woodville; his many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Damon’s life for family will be held in La Porte on November 9, 2023, and a friend’s celebration of life on November 11, 2023 in Friendswood.

It was Damon’s wish to be cremated and remembered by all as the kind, funny, helpful, and loving man that he was.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

