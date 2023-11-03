Oliver Alexander McDougle, Jr. was born November 8, 1971, in Lubbock, Texas to parents, Oliver and Esther McDougle. He passed away October 29, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas, at the age of 51. Oliver was a Petroleum Engineer and worked for Jet Oil Producers for over 30 years. His passion was his family and he enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. Oliver will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Esther McDougle; wife, Pamala Fulcher; father-in-law, David Fulcher; sisters, Uretha McDougle, Bertha McDougle, and Donna Zapert. He is survived by his children, Oliver McDougle IV, David McDougle and wife Serena, Megan McDougle and husband Jerry Yeager, Lori McDougle; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Fulcher; sister, Venetia Garza and Chris Hardin; grandchildren, Zachary Yeager, Jenna Yeager, Talvin Johnson, Jr., Tyrese Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Olivia Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, November 6, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Coldspring, Texas at 2pm with David McDougle officiating.

