Cassondra “Cassie” Michelle Edmonds, 39, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Liberty. She was born on July 31, 1984, in Humble, Texas to Michael Ray and Pamela Joy Nugent Smart. Cassie graduated from Liberty High School, with the class of 2003. She worked at Brookshire Brothers in Liberty for the past seventeen years and previously with the H-E-B Pantry Store.

Cassie was a loving and caring woman, with an outgoing personality. She was always very social, never meeting a stranger and giving everyone she encountered, the best hugs. Cassie also knew the birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions of everyone she would ever meet, not to mention retaining their phone numbers after calling them once. Along this journey, she forged meaningful friendships and created cherished memories.

Cassie loved to fish with her husband, Clarence, sending greeting cards for birthdays and holidays, and photography. Her passion was taking photos of the family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by so many people whose lives she touched.

Cassie was preceded in death by her grandparents E.R. & Erma Jean Smart and L.E. & Juanita Nugent, her uncle Nathan Smart and sister-in-law Angel Smart. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her parents Michael and Pamela Smart; her husband Clarence Edmonds; her stepchildren Jessica Jordan and husband Kyle, William Edmonds, Robert Edmonds, and Christy Smith and husband Wyatt; her grandchildren Trinity and Journey Jordan; her siblings David Smart and wife Buddie, Kevin Smart, Alan Smart and Amber Jones, Stephen Smart and wife Kelley; her nieces and nephews Dylon Smart, Makinnley Smart, Logan Smart, Lexi Smart, Emma Rae Smart, Alicia Smart, Hadley Jones, Spencer Jones, Macey Brunson and Ethan Smart; her aunts and uncles Beverly Fregia and husband Martin, Linda Sullivan and husband Wayne and Darlene Smart; and a host of cousins and other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be David Smart, Kevin Smart, Alan Smart, Stephen Smart, Dylon Smart, Logan Smart, and Ethan Smart.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at the funeral home, with Harvey Drake officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Fairlawn Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

