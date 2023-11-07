Brandon Wayne Shaw, 40, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. He was born on August 11, 1983, in Baytown, to the late Edward Don Shaw and Paula Sanders Campbell.

Brandon was a headstrong individual who lived life to his own passion. He had a vivid imagination that was passed down from his mother. Brandon loved bringing humor to all aspects of life, the good, the bad, and the ugly. He always had a way to make others laugh and feel better; he will be forever remembered by so many people.

Brandon was an avid fisherman and enjoyed nothing more than just being on the water with family and friends. He was one of a kind and really did do things his own way.

Brandon was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandmother Kathryn “Maw” Shaw. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his son Chapley Wayne Shaw; his siblings Candice Head, Rachele Ross and husband Jeremy, and Sean Edward Shaw; his nieces and nephews Skyler Head, Alexis Belt, Konner Taylor, Mason Fregia, Karlie Ross, Brayden Ross and Bryland Ross; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3pm until 5pm, on Friday, November 10, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A celebration of Brandon’s life will follow at 5pm at the funeral home.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

