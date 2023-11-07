Willie Mae Hart, 79, of Saratoga, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on January 8, 1944, at her home in Saratoga, Texas, to her parents Ardivelt Morse and Edith Jackson.

Willie is preceded in death by her parents, Ardivelt and Edith Morse; son, Clayton Hart; grandson, Dustin Hart.

Willie is survived by her husband EC “Dump” Hart; daughters Bunny Haas and husband Thomas of Saratoga, Texas, SueSue Smart of Branson, Missouri, Cindy Davis and husband Curtis of Thicket, Texas, son Artie Hart and wife Betty of Rye, Texas, daughters Beverly Burnett of Saratoga Texas, Tiffany Martin of Saratoga, Texas, and a very special niece BooBoo Ladarah Lewis of Saratoga, Texas.

Honoring Willie as pallbearers are Sam Lewis, Melvin Portillo, Rusty Hendrix, Jesse Graham, Mike Chandler, and Shannon Palmer. Honorary pallbearers are Randi Graham, Jamie Ryan, Kasey Jeanes, Heather Lewis, Hannah Fillingame, Dovie Burnett, Ashley Portillo, Candy Smarts, Terra Martin, Tessa Martin, Trinity Martin, Jacob Guidry, Clayton Martin, Jerry Smart, Chris Tomlinson, Harleigh Haas, Ashley Davis, and Shannon Davis.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-8:00pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Thicket Church of God. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Thicket Church of God in Thicket, Texas with Pastor Mark Ainsworth, and Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. Interment to follow at Felps Cemetery in Thicket, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Willie Mae Hart please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

