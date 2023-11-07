John Wesley Donalson of Shepherd, Texas, entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 78. He was born on Sunday, August 12, 1945, in Orange, Texas, to James Edward Donalson and Louise Jeanette Davis Donalson, both of whom preceded him in death.

John is also preceded in death by his son, John W. Donalson, Jr.; brothers, Frank Donalson, Joe Donalson, and James Donalson. A plumber by trade, John was also very crafty and enjoyed creating unique woodworking projects. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Roxanne Medford; two grandchildren, Grace Rodriguez (Mateo) and Faith Haley (Heath); two great-grandchildren, Ellie Rodriguez and Emerie Rodriguez; sister-in-law, Ruby Donalson; special people in Mr. Donalson’s life, Anthony and Mary Catherine Perry; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation to all of the wonderful medical staff who provided care to Mr. Donalson, both at home and during his hospitalization.

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

