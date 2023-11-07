Larry Roscoe Goad of Splendora, Texas, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 76. He was born on Sunday, January 12, 1947, in Conroe, Texas, to Clarence Edwin Goad and Beatrice Goad. In his younger years, Larry was in the Rough Riders. He was also a craftsman who loved woodworking, building ships, relaxing in his rocking chair and loved guns.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Edwin Goad; mother, Beatrice Goad; son, Jimmy Goad; brothers, William Goad and Andrew Goad; and sisters, Hellan and Barbie. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sherry Starks and her husband Greg; son, David Goad; brother, Roy Goad, and wife Kristine; grandchild, Amy Craig and her husband Tracy; two great-grandchildren, Trey Craig and Tatum Craig; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends. Funeral services for Larry Goad will be held at the Houston National Cemetery on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 1:15PM.

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Roscoe Goad, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

