Larry Roscoe Goad

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Larry Roscoe Goad of Splendora, Texas, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 76. He was born on Sunday, January 12, 1947, in Conroe, Texas, to Clarence Edwin Goad and Beatrice Goad. In his younger years, Larry was in the Rough Riders. He was also a craftsman who loved woodworking, building ships, relaxing in his rocking chair and loved guns.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Edwin Goad; mother, Beatrice Goad; son, Jimmy Goad; brothers, William Goad and Andrew Goad; and sisters, Hellan and Barbie. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Sherry Starks and her husband Greg; son, David Goad; brother, Roy Goad, and wife Kristine; grandchild, Amy Craig and her husband Tracy; two great-grandchildren, Trey Craig and Tatum Craig; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends. Funeral services for Larry Goad will be held at the Houston National Cemetery on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 1:15PM.

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Roscoe Goad, please visit our floral store.

Previous articleJohn Wesley Donalson
Next articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 5, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.