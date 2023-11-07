Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 5, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 5, 2023:

  • Bernard, Brittani Nicole – Possession of Marijuana
  • Charles Cerda, Juan Manuel – Driving While Intoxicated, second offense
  • Lewis, Jessica Leigh – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Theft of Property, Theft of Mail, No Motorcycle Endorsement, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Traffic Offense Class C
  • Pouncey, Donald Gerald Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Seymore, Michael – Hold for Limestone County
