Dolores Jo Dillon, 82, of Canyon Lake, Texas, died Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Savory Springs, Katy, Texas. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

Ms. Dillon was born May 24, 1941, to Phil and Nell Dillon in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her brother, James T. Dillon.

She graduated from St Agnes High School, continued her education at Secret Heart Dominican College graduating with a BS in Nursing. She joined the US Navy immediately after graduation. She traveled the world and retired as Lt Commander after serving in the Vietnam War.

She is survived by her loving brother, William “Bill” Dillon and his spouse Paula, and sister, Marsha Thompson and her spouse, Ike. Three nieces, Jana Temple, spouse Steve, Kimberley Hite, Kristina Piepe, spouse Pete; two nephews, Clint Thompson, spouse Cristen, and William “Will” Thompson, spouse Mariah. Great nieces and nephews: Allston Thompson, Taylor and Kelly Temple, Autumn and Collin Hite, Dillon and Kyndell Riepe

Part of Dee’s pleasures was playing softball, following the Astros and watching her nephews play sports. She was an avid gardener and could tell you the name of most Texas wildflowers. Another passion was being able to travel with her constant companion, Bo. A bichon/poodle mix that is now leading her on to their next great journey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

