John Wallace Rhodes, 87, passed away on November 5, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. He was born on July 6, 1936, in Timpson, Texas, to his parents Ben Sam Rhodes and Hettie O’Beara Rhodes. John resided in Dayton for the past 39 years after living in Huffman, Texas. He graduated from Timpson High School’s class of 1956.

John had a fulfilling career at Exxon Mobile in Pasadena as a chemical plant operator. Following his retirement from ExxonMobil, he took on various jobs including driving a school bus for Huffman ISD and working part-time at Pace Stancil Funeral Home as a funeral assistant.

A dedicated member of Grace Community Baptist Church in Dayton, John was not only a charter member but also served as a deacon. He had a deep passion for bluegrass music and cherished his visits to the Smoky and Rocky Mountains with his beloved wife. Another one of his favorite destinations was the Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival in Waldron, Arkansas.

John was an avid football fan and closely followed the local high school team. He even took on the role of coaching pee wee football for his son John Jr. Apart from sports, he found solace in fishing and playing horseshoes and washers. Spending time with his dogs brought him great joy. John loved the opportunity to ride motorcycles and just two weeks ago, he enjoyed another short motorcycle ride.

A true food lover, John never failed to savor every meal by ending it with dessert—no matter how full he claimed to be. However, above all else, his greatest love was the time he spent with his two grandchildren who held an exceptionally special place in his heart. Known for his selflessness and willingness to help others without hesitation, John had a significant impact on many lives, as expressed by friends and family.

John is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Cynthia Ann Rhodes Estep, brother Jerry Rhodes, and sister Faylene Connell. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Mary Lou Rhodes; loving daughter Sharon Fowler and her husband Edward; son John W. Rhodes Jr. and his wife Melanie; brother Ben Sam Rhodes Jr. and his wife Linda Sue; as well as grandchildren Brandi Rhodes and Jonathan Rhodes. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, other family members, and a multitude of friends.

The visitation for John will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A service will follow at Pace Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, November 9, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Palms Memorial Cemetery in Dayton. A procession will lead to Grace Community Church after the burial. A procession will also follow the burial from Palms to Grace Community Baptist Church for a gathering of fellowship and lunch.

Pallbearers for John’s service are W.T. Brothers, Frank Drabbant, Edward Fowler, Brandi Rhodes, Jonathan Rhodes, and Jay W. Worthen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

