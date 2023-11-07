Tresa Kay Higginbotham Brewer, 64, of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in Liberty, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on July 31, 1959, in Channelview, Texas, to the late Herbert Leon and Madlyn Lee Simkulet Dill Higginbothan.

Tresa proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. Although she never saw wartime, she was dedicated to the work she did while in the service. Tresa was a member of the VFW Post #912, in Baytown, Texas. She was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and loved to watch First Methodist Church in Mont Belvieu each week online.

Tresa spent most of her career as a waitress when she was not dedicating her time to helping train service dogs with Tejas Dogs. She enjoyed coloring to make pictures and was an avid butterfly and fairy lover, Tinkerbell being her favorite. Tresa was caring, smart, strong, and confident. She was protective of her friends and family, quick to defend them, and never backed down from a fight. Tresa was beautiful both inside and out. She loved nothing more than helping others, whether it was simply lending an ear or giving the shirt off her back. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Tresa was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Jennifer Simkulet and fiancé Robert Allen of Atascocita and Christopher Moore and wife Heather of Nashville, Tennessee; her grandchildren Landen and Brooke Lucario and Tyler and Leah Moore; and a host of loving friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street in Liberty. A graveside service and committal will be held at 1:15pm, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 in Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive in Houston.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

