One person injured in major explosion at Shepherd chemical plant



One person suffered minor injuries and 18 other people were evacuated Wednesday morning, after an explosion at a chemical plant on the 700 block of FM 1127 in Shepherd, Texas.

According to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, the explosion was reported just after 8 a.m.

Sound Resource Solutions is a company started in 2011 that opened a plant in Shepherd in 2014. The plant employs 40 people.

Immediately following the explosion, a shelter in place order was given to residents in the local area. Capers said that Wildwood Academy, located on FM 1127 in proximity to the plant, was part of the shelter in place. Students were evacuated at 9:15 a.m.

“Wildwood Academy students and employees were able to cut through a pasture and make it to another road where they were evacuated,” said Capers.

Chemicals at the plant are still on fire as of noon Wednesday. Capers is providing updates from the scene as new information becomes available. Jeff Hartfield, president of Sound Resource Solutions, is also on the scene and providing updates.

According to Capers, the chemicals burning are diesel, alcohol, turpentine, and toluene.

Capers said that the plume of smoke is drifting northward to Corrigan, prompting some shelter in place advisories in those areas. Capers said the explosion is still being investigated and everything is on fire at this time.

Eighteen fire departments and HAZMAT teams from four different counties are on the scene assisting with the explosion.

