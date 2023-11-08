Gladys Evelyn Burkett was born February 27, 1931, in Palacios, Texas, to parents, Dave R. Quinn and Mishie A. Powers Quinn. She passed away November 6, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 92. Evelyn was a nurse for over 20 years before her retirement in the early 1980s. She was a beloved member of the Eastern Star in Cleveland, Texas. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Dave and Mishie Quinn; husband, Harrel Burkett; son, Harrel Dean Burkett; brothers, Willie Quinn, Orville Quinn; sisters, Lavonne Guhn and Saraida Hughes. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Debra Cohen and husband Larry, Brenda Pruett and husband John, Cindy Salsberry and husband Brian; grandchildren, Jackie Phillips and husband Chris, Virginia Hays and husband Billy, John Redman, Patti Braun and husband Mark, Tiffany Buendel and husband Clif, Nancy Gerhards and husband Cody; 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great- great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, November 13, 2023, from 12-2pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm with Chaplain Jude Sivcoski officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

