Mary Lue Chesson, 84, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. She was born on November 8, 1939, to parents Joe Benjamin Norris and Gertrude Elaine McCullum.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Chesson; parents Joe B Norris and Gertrude E McCullum; brothers Marvin L Norris, Clarence L Norris; sisters Susan E Thibodeaux, Nancy Bonner; niece Elaine Bonner Pruett; nephews Lonnie Keith Norris, Randy George Norris, and Michael Kriegel.

Mary is survived by her children Linda F Gilmore, Vicki J Parker and husband David, Danny G Chesson and wife Melissa, Trina S Majors and husband Johnny; brothers Joe B Norris, James E Norris, Robert E Norris and Donald W Norris; Grandchildren Marcus Weaver and wife Julie, Misti LaBorde and husband Brian, Lindsi Weaver, Lindi Brown, Juli Brown, Angi Brown, Kirsten Deshotel, Tammy Brandin, Dessa Parker, Hollie Rasberry, Haylei Parker, Daniel Chesson, Katie McNair, Johnny Majors III and Brandi Majors; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mary was a devout Christian and attended New Life Church in Batson, Texas for 30 plus years and was their secretary for many years. She also worked at John J Hebert Chevron Distributor and delivered newspapers. Mary was a loving, caring person. She was very welcoming and always had kids over at her house. Once you were family, you were always family to her. Holidays were a big thing for her, and she loved to have all her family get together and cook and bake for them. Everyone loved her fried chicken, and she was famous for her brownies. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching her favorite tv show, Wheel of Fortune and playing board, card, and domino games with her family. She enjoyed playing Bunco and loved all the ladies in her group. In their younger years, Mary and her husband bowled in a bowling league together. She enjoyed visiting with her special friends Wanda Wesch and Ida Mayes. Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Honoring Mary as pallbearers are Johnny Majors III, Tony Norris, James Norris, Jr., James Pennington, Coy Duty, Ben Campbell, Simon Lewis. Honorary Pall Bearers are Marcus Weaver and Daniel Chesson.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023, from 12:30pm-1:30pm with funeral services to begin at 1:30pm officiated by Pastor Bill Campbell at New Life Church, Batson Texas. Interment to follow at Cooke Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Lue Chesson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

