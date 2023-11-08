Sheila Diane Milbrandt, 57, of Kountze, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. She was born on October 16, 1966, in San Jose, California to parents Ollie W Lindsey Jr and Catherine Sales.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents Ollie W Lindsey and Catherine Sales; brother Keith Lindsey; sister Kathleen Boyd; nephew CW Perkins.

Sheila is survived by her husband Danny Albert Milbrandt of Kountze, Texas; children Jeremy and wife Amanda Levrier of Lumberton, Texas, Ariana Jackson and husband Bobby of Silsbee, Texas; grandchildren Kyler Levrier, Brock Sonnier, Aaliyah and Aubrina Jackson; sister Marie Perkins; numerous nieces and nephews.

Sheila enjoyed gardening, cooking, and riding her motorcycle. In her spare time, she loved being outdoors, traveling with her family, going out to the lake, and swimming. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Honoring Sheila as pallbearers are Jeremy Levrier, Willie Perkins, Barney Stephens, Bobby Jackson, Trent Grissom and Marcus Noyola. Honorary pallbearer is Jeremy Johnson.

A visitation will take place on Friday, November 10, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Faith & Family Chapel, Batson, Texas. Funeral services to begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Faith & Family officiated by Shane Haygood. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Kountze, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Sheila Diane Milbrandt please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

