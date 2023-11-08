Esther Botello Aleman was 47 when she passed away on the 4th of November 2023 at her home in Cleveland TX after a long-term battle with Breast Cancer. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 11th at 10:00 am at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Cleveland, TX, followed by interment at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

Esther was born on the 22nd of March 1976 in La Tesorera, General Panfilo Natera, Zacatecas, Mexico, to Cesario and Maria Sara Aleman. Her family moved to the United States when Esther was 4 years old. With the family residing first in Houston, TX and shortly after moving to Cleveland, TX.

Through her school years she played the saxophone for the Cleveland Royal Braves band and was involved in other activities that were tied to her Mexican heritage and Catholic faith. Such as the church youth group and traditional Mexican dance. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1995.

She would soon be married to Joaquin Botello on March 30th, 1996, and together they raised three amazing sons.

Through her adult life, Esther worked as a teacher and family advocate for MET Head Start in Cleveland, serving as a knot between family, staff, and community. Esther enjoyed praying the rosary, praying for and with others, spending time with family and friends, watching her favorite TV shows with her sons and being the supportive mother, she was clearly meant to be.

Her family paid this tribute to her, “Esther had the most positive attitude towards life, and was kindhearted to everyone she came across. She always wore a smile on her face and opened her heart to many. She’s made a big impact in many people’s lives, playing the supportive friend and family member she loved to be. From the grace of her heart, she always put others before herself. Esther’s love will surely be missed, but her memory and lessons will never fade.”

She is survived by her husband Joaquin; three sons, Sergio Ivan, Christian and Ricky Ray; her loving mother, Maria Sara Aleman; brothers, Jesus Aleman and his wife Ana, Rosalio Aleman and his wife Juana, Federico Aleman and his wife Gloria, Gilbert Aleman, and Sesario Aleman Jr.; sisters, Maria Rodriguez Aleman and her husband Carlos and Nora Adebola Aleman and her husband Samuel; numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and other loving family and treasured friends. Honoring Esther as pallbearers will be Joaquin Botello, Sergio Ivan Botello, Christian Botello, Ricky Ray Botello, Jesus Aleman, Fedrico Aleman, Gilberto Aleman, and Sesario Aleman Jr.

