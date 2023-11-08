Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 6, 2023:
- Espino-Reyes, Christian Emanuel – Driving While Intoxicated
- Liddell, James Jeffrey – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Bishop, Tommy Glen – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Gregory, Albert Roy – Burglary of a Habitation
- Robles-San Agustin, Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Free, Mary – Assault Class C
- Roe, Robert Lynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Powell, Brandon Buchanan – Evading Arrest Detention, Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice, Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon, Assault of Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation