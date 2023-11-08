Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 6, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 6, 2023:

  • Espino-Reyes, Christian Emanuel – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Liddell, James Jeffrey – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Bishop, Tommy Glen – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Gregory, Albert Roy – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Robles-San Agustin, Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Free, Mary – Assault Class C
  • Roe, Robert Lynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Powell, Brandon Buchanan – Evading Arrest Detention, Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice, Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household Member with Weapon, Assault of Family/Household Member Impeding Breath/Circulation
