4 men arrested for armed robbery in Dayton

Four suspects from the Houston area have been charged with an Aggravated Robbery that was reported to Dayton Police Department around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at US 90 at the FM 1409 intersection.

According to Dayton Police Chief Derek Woods, the victim, a 72-year-old local resident and business owner, was exiting his vehicle when he was approached by two men wearing masks and brandishing a handgun.

“The victim was struck in the head by one of the suspects, causing a minor injury. The two suspects grabbed the victim’s bank bag and fled on foot [to the] south,” Woods said in an emailed statement. “The victim’s son saw this happening and gave chase to the suspects where he noticed four subjects run toward the apartment complex on Houston Street.”

Dayton police officers and Liberty County sheriff’s deputies quickly converged on the property and set up a perimeter. The sheriff’s office provided a K-9 officer, and within minutes all four suspects were apprehended. They are charged with Aggravated Robbery and are being held in the Liberty County Jail, each on a $500,000 bond.

The suspects are identified as Semaj Rowel, 19, Roderic Coleman, 17, Nicholas Dewayne Johnson III, 19, and Marcell Tarik Hudson, 20, all of Harris County.

“The victim in this case is believed to have been a victim of jugging. The term ‘jugging’ refers to a theft or robbery committed by a perpetrator who waits at a bank, near an ATM, or outside an expensive store, watches for customers who might be carrying a large amount of cash or goods, and then follows them to steal the money or goods from the customer or from their car. The Dayton Police Department would like to remind our local residents to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings as we approach the holiday seasons,” Woods said.

Woods asked to extend his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheriff Bobby Rader and his team for helping Dayton PD with the apprehension of the subjects.

“This is a prime example of the fantastic cooperation and collaboration we have here in Liberty County with our law enforcement agencies,” said Woods.

