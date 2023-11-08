Limited number of Dayton fire and police calendars for 2024 now on sale

The new 2024 calendars featuring Dayton’s Volunteer Fire Department and Police Department have arrived and are available for purchase.

These would make a great Christmas gift, said Caroline Wadzeck, one of the organizers.

Photos included are Frank’s Café fire in 1998, the Dayton VFD fleet of firetrucks in the 1950s and in 2017, a group photo of firefighters in the 1990s and 2017, and cameo photos of Fire Chiefs Bill Moreau, Earl Heider, Terry Boyett, and Murphy Green.

Police Chiefs featured in the calendar are Ken DeFoor, Buddy Bean, Pete Douzat, John Headrick, Rob Vine, and Derek Woods. A 2017 group photo of Dayton’s police offers is also featured.

The price of the calendar is $15, with proceeds going to benefit the future Fire/Police Museum. Two hundred calendars are available and they are sure to sell out quickly.

To reserve yours, contact Mary Ellen Conner at 936-334-4088 or by email: maryeconner@sbcglobal.net.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

