Bourbon, Beer & Bites hailed a success in Dayton

The Dayton Enhancement Committee would like to thank the community for coming out and supporting the first-ever Bourbon, Beer & Bites event on Nov. 4 at The Crossroads Plaza.

The $500 sponsors for the night were Randel Arnold State Farm, Kathleen Dwyer, Realtor, Tara Hanel, Realtor, Susan Simmons, PelcoBuilders, Alma Lopez, Farm Bureau, Sully’s Fitness, Lakeside Floors, Bear Plumbing and Two Brothers Sporting Dogs.

The $250 sponsors were Total Graphics, Illuminate by Rachel, Trahan Turf, One Box 2 Check, Realtor Kelsey Conner and JLA Realty.

The $100 sponsors were August Blush, Dylan Kolarik Allstate , Oakbridge Mushroom Farm, Susan Simmons and Janis Holt for Texas Campaign.

“We could not of done this without your support,” according to Susan Simmons.

Be on the lookout around Dayton for more beautification projects from the proceeds of this evening. This event will definitely be back in 2024!

“The Austin Tellez band, the food trucks, vendors, the fire pit and the incredible weather made for one memorable Hallmark night in Dayton,” Simmons said.

