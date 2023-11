Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 7, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 7, 2023:

Coffin, Donald – Criminal Mischief

Coleman, Roderic – Aggravated Robbery

Godinez, Angel – Public Intoxication with 3 Prior Convictions

Gutierrez, Robert Alfred – Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household with a Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Hollis, Lerry Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hudson, Marcell Tarik – Aggravated Robbery

Johnson, Nicholas Dewayne, III – Aggravated Robbery

Reynaga-Barcenas, Saul – Hold for Harris County (Probation Violation)

Rhineburger, Amanda – Criminal Mischief

Rowel, Semaj D – Aggravated Robbery

Torres, Tyler Geovanny – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana

Whitmire, Joshua Erin – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

