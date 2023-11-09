CASA to benefit from book donation project in Baytown

Stuart Career Tech High School is joining more than 36,000 high school students nationwide to give one million books to underserved youth in their local communities as part of Chick-fil-A Leader Academy™, a national high school leadership program.

Students took part in a Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Kickoff Experience featuring the one million book giveaway service project at Stuart Career Tech High School on October 11, 2023. The one million books are sponsored by Chick-fil-A, Inc. and will be packaged and given by students to a local charity, elementary school, or non-profit organization of their choice.

More than 1,200 high schools take part in the seven-month program representing local communities across 45 states. The Chick-fil-A Leader Academy students at Stuart Career Tech High School have chosen to donate books to their local CASA Program.

About CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties

CASA is a national organization whose mission, together with state and local member programs, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and the opportunity to thrive.

CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties is one of 950 programs dedicated to advocating for the best interest of children in 49 states. Currently, there are nearly 400,000 children in foster care throughout the United States, and over 23,000 children were served in Texas in 2022. If you are interested in learning more about CASA of Liberty and Chambers Counties, please visit casalctx.org.

The seven-month program empowers high school students to put leadership principles into practice through several student-led community service projects that culminate in a year end Impact Project.

In Partnership with Chick-fil-A, ADDO created Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a national high school leadership program focused on Impact Through Action, to bring a fresh approach to leadership and empower young people to truly make a difference. Learn more at chickfilaleaderacademy.com.

