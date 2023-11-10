Man killed in one-vehicle crash in Shepherd

A man was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene of a one-vehicle accident on US 59 at FM 1127 around 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to Sgt. Gary Wright, the supervisor for the San Jacinto County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash victim is identified as Carbajal Valparaiso, who is believed to be from the Houston area.

“The driver was a mile north of Shepherd, just south of where the explosion had taken place earlier in the day. He was northbound on US 59 and failed to drive in a single lane. He went into the east ditch, overcorrected and rolled his vehicle multiple times. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene,” Wright said.

As he is currently at the border, Wright had no information on the type of vehicle Valparaiso was driving nor his age.

“I didn’t have a unit available that night, so troopers from Polk County were covering for us,” Wright explained.

Wright said that Valparaiso’s next of kin have been notified.

