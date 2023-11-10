Magical Moments: Lone Star College students experience opera for first time

A group of students from Lone Star College had the opportunity to see a performance by the Houston Grand Opera for the first time.

On Friday, Nov. 3, around 15 students from LSC-Kingwood, University Park, and Tomball attended the opera titled, “Intelligence.”

The opera tells the story of an enslaved woman who goes undercover at the Confederate White House to spy for the Union.

Yolanda Deloney was one of the students who attended. She said, “I felt it was extremely wonderful that I was able to witness a cultural opera with black culture involved, and I liked the fact that different cultures from various Lone Star Colleges attended the opera. I believe that as a people, we may get closer and stronger the more we expose ourselves to the cultures and beliefs of others.”

The field trip was made possible by CIS (Communities in Schools). The Office of Culture and Engagement also assisted.

Djuana Lamb-Morrison, Culture Impact Manager, said the performance was absolutely exhilarating.

“The venue was simply stunning. What we, along with our liaisons from Communities in Schools, enjoyed the most, was watching the students who were mesmerized by the live orchestra and the powerful voices of the opera singers. I think it would be fair to say it was a multisensory experience that left us all in awe.”

“I had a great time at the opera; it was really lovely,” Deloney shared. “Although I had never been to an opera before, I would most definitely go again in the future. The opera performance, the lighting, the atmosphere, the staff’s helpfulness (Ms. Beverly, Ms. Djuana, etc…), and the connection with the LSC students from various campuses were all things I enjoyed!”

Beverly Benjamin-Bubb, CIS Service Coordinator, says the students enjoyed the opera and they hope to return in the future.

CIS provides on campus support to encourage students to stay in school. You can find more information about the program here.

