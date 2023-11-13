Theresa Darnell Sherrell

Theresa Darnell Sherrell was born March 6, 1955, in Houston, Texas, to parents, Wert Rains Wooley II and Melba Lou Muskiet Driver. She passed away November 8, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas, at the age of 68.

Theresa always had a good sense of humor and she was a wonderful homemaker. Theresa enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved her grandkids and was a great caregiver to many. Theresa will be greatly missed by her family and to everyone that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.R. Wooley and Melba Driver; husband of 27 years, Milton Sherrell; brother, (Bubba)Audie Wooley. Theresa is survived by her beloved son, Chris Driver; brothers, W.R. Wooley III and wife Valerie, J.R. Wooley, Tex Ridings; sisters, Audrey Sheneman and husband Mike, Sheila Delgado; grandchildren, Savanna Driver and Amber Driver; great-grandchildren, Raelynn, Harlen, Jesslynn, Nolan, and Raymond.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, 2023, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Coldspring, Texas, at 12 pm, with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

