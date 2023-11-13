Splendora FFA students advance to Area

Last week, Splendora FFA students traveled to Conroe High School to compete in the Leadership Development Event (LDE) district competition.

The students did a remarkable job and four Splendora FFA teams are advancing to the area contest. The Area 11 contest will be held at Blinn College on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Congratulations to the following teams:

Radio Broadcasting – First place

Senior Skills – Second Place

Senior creed – First Place

Ag Advocacy – Third place

Leadership Development Events focus on creating situations for members to demonstrate their abilities in public speaking, decision making, communication and their knowledge of agriculture and the FFA organization.

Team and individual events are used to reinforce what is taught in agricultural science classrooms. For more information visit texasffa.org/lde.

Advocacy Team Senior Skills Team Senior Creed Speaking Broadcasting Team

