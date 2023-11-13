Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 9, 2023:

Brown, Brian Joseph – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information

Drake, Joseph Paul – Property Theft

Jones, Cody Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mathis, Donovan Syrell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Moreland, Demarquez Devonte – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Williamson, Dwayne Allen – Revocation of Probation-Assault/Family Violence

