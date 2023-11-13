Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 9, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 9, 2023:
- Brown, Brian Joseph – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information
- Drake, Joseph Paul – Property Theft
- Jones, Cody Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Mathis, Donovan Syrell – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Moreland, Demarquez Devonte – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Williamson, Dwayne Allen – Revocation of Probation-Assault/Family Violence