Driver charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter in crash that killed Anahuac man

A Baytown man, Colton Scott Iler, 25, is charged in a fatal crash that took place around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the intersection of CR 133 and FM 563 south of Liberty.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Iler was southbound on FM 563 and traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2018 GMC pickup truck when he attempted to pass a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 75-year-old John Lee Godfrey, of Anahuac.

Godfrey, who was also driving southbound, was attempting to make a left-hand turn into a driveway when Iler’s vehicle struck the driver’s side, killing Godfrey instantly.

During the investigation, it was reportedly determined that Iler was driving under the influence. He was arrested and charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. Iler is being held in the Liberty County Jail on bonds totaling $55,000.

Both Godfrey and Iler were traveling alone at the time of the crash.

The investigation is being overseen by Trooper William Koen. Sgt. Willoughby and Troopers Adam Rose and Joseph Dennis-Burse also responded.

